Navy Parachute Team performs a tethered flag routine during Independence Day

200704-N-IQ655-1072 SAN DIEGO (July 4, 2020) Members of the United States Navy Parachute Team, the Leap Frogs, perform a tethered flag with smoke brackets during a demonstration jump on the 4th of July. The Leap Frogs are based in San Diego and perform aerial parachute demonstrations around the nation in support of Naval Special Warfare and Navy recruiting. (U.S. Navy photo by James Woods)

