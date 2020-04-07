Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Parachute Team performs a tethered flag routine during Independence Day [Image 18 of 27]

    Navy Parachute Team performs a tethered flag routine during Independence Day

    UNITED STATES

    07.04.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Parachute Team

    200704-N-IQ655-1063 SAN DIEGO (July 4, 2020) Members of the United States Navy Parachute Team, the Leap Frogs, perform a tethered flag with smoke brackets during a demonstration jump on the 4th of July. The Leap Frogs are based in San Diego and perform aerial parachute demonstrations around the nation in support of Naval Special Warfare and Navy recruiting. (U.S. Navy photo by James Woods)

    Date Taken: 07.04.2020
    Date Posted: 07.09.2020 14:45
    Photo ID: 6270063
    VIRIN: 200704-N-IQ655-1063
    Resolution: 5309x3587
    Size: 7.69 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Parachute Team performs a tethered flag routine during Independence Day [Image 27 of 27], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

