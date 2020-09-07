5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment (5-4 ADAR) changes commander from Lt. Col. Todd M. Daniels to Lt. Col. Abraham N. Osborn. The ceremony was held at Shipton Kaserne, Ansbach, Germany, July 9, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Eugen Warkentin)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2020 09:20
|Photo ID:
|6269781
|VIRIN:
|200709-A-EX530-0088
|Resolution:
|8117x5411
|Size:
|32.19 MB
|Location:
|ANSBACH, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 5-4 ADAR Change of Command Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
