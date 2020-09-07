Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5-4 ADAR Change of Command Ceremony

    ANSBACH, BY, GERMANY

    07.09.2020

    Photo by Eugen Warkentin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment (5-4 ADAR) changes commander from Lt. Col. Todd M. Daniels to Lt. Col. Abraham N. Osborn. The ceremony was held at Shipton Kaserne, Ansbach, Germany, July 9, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Eugen Warkentin)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2020
    Date Posted: 07.09.2020 09:20
    Photo ID: 6269781
    VIRIN: 200709-A-EX530-0088
    Resolution: 8117x5411
    Size: 32.19 MB
    Location: ANSBACH, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5-4 ADAR Change of Command Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

