    Nailing it down [Image 3 of 3]

    Nailing it down

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.21.2020

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Natasha Price 

    Task Force Spartan

    An Airman from the 405th ECEG constructs decking that will be attached to the outside of the tent systems that will be in support of COVID assistance at Bagram Airfield.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2020
    Date Posted: 07.09.2020 08:39
    Photo ID: 6269742
    VIRIN: 200421-A-JU874-255
    Resolution: 1600x1066
    Size: 291.18 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nailing it down [Image 3 of 3], by 2LT Natasha Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Helping Hands
    Moving Along
    Nailing it down

    TAGS

    Task Force Spartan

