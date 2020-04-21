Spc. Gottschalk operates a 10K forklift to move tent systems around Craig Joint
Theater Hospital to begin erection of tent systems at Bagram Airfield.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2020 08:39
|Photo ID:
|6269741
|VIRIN:
|200421-A-JU874-200
|Resolution:
|1368x912
|Size:
|238.94 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Moving Along [Image 3 of 3], by 2LT Natasha Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT