    Helping Hands [Image 1 of 3]

    Helping Hands

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.21.2020

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Natasha Price 

    Task Force Spartan

    From left to right: Sgt. Groehler, Spc. Girlie, Spc. Gottschalk, and Sgt.
    Albright position the tent systems to begin erecting them at Bagram Airfield.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2020
    Date Posted: 07.09.2020 08:39
    Photo ID: 6269740
    VIRIN: 200421-A-JU874-215
    Resolution: 1368x912
    Size: 172.99 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Helping Hands [Image 3 of 3], by 2LT Natasha Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Helping Hands
    Moving Along
    Nailing it down

    Task Force Spartan

