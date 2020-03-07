SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 3, 2020) – The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USNS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) approaches the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) in preparation for an underway replenishment. (U.S. Navy photo by Christopher Bosch)
|07.03.2020
|07.09.2020 04:56
|6269678
|200703-N-UA460-0001
|2476x1769
|1010.75 KB
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
This work, USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
