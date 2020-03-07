Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10)

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    07.03.2020

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 3, 2020) – The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USNS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) approaches the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) in preparation for an underway replenishment. (U.S. Navy photo by Christopher Bosch)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2020
    Date Posted: 07.09.2020 04:56
    Photo ID: 6269678
    VIRIN: 200703-N-UA460-0001
    Resolution: 2476x1769
    Size: 1010.75 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAS
    UNREP
    Replenishment
    MSC
    USNS
    Gabrielle Giffords
    TIppecanoe

