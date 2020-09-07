DHL Packstation to open

WIESBADEN, Germany -- A DHL Packstation is being set up July 9, 2020, in the visitors’ parking lot outside Clay Kaserne to benefit the American community and Erbenheim residents. Beginning July 13, community members will be able to order online from German shops and delivery stores and have their packages delivered to the Packstation.

