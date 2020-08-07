There’s a snake in my boot – Key military leaders assist with tagging and the study of rattlesnakes

Although snakes did not end up in anyone’s boots as the popular phrase states, they did end up in key leaders’ hands. Idaho National Guard key leaders held rattlesnakes and assisted the Idaho National Guard Environmental Management Office biologists with tagging, studying and measuring rattlesnakes on July 8, 2020 at the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area, locally known as the NCA. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

