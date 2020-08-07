Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    There’s a snake in my boot – Key military leaders assist with tagging and the study of rattlesnakes [Image 4 of 11]

    There’s a snake in my boot – Key military leaders assist with tagging and the study of rattlesnakes

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    Although snakes did not end up in anyone’s boots as the popular phrase states, they did end up in key leaders’ hands. Idaho National Guard key leaders held rattlesnakes and assisted the Idaho National Guard Environmental Management Office biologists with tagging, studying and measuring rattlesnakes on July 8, 2020 at the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area, locally known as the NCA. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2020
    Date Posted: 07.09.2020 01:50
    Photo ID: 6269585
    VIRIN: 200708-Z-AY311-0228
    Resolution: 2700x1802
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, There’s a snake in my boot – Key military leaders assist with tagging and the study of rattlesnakes [Image 11 of 11], by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

