Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    La. Air National Guard conduct COVID-19 Testing [Image 3 of 6]

    La. Air National Guard conduct COVID-19 Testing

    BELLE CHASSE, LA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2020

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Dan Farrell 

    Louisiana National Guard

    Louisiana Air National Guard Airmen and Plaquemines Medical Center personnel operate a drive-through COVID-19 testing site at Belle Chasse Auditorium in Plaquemines Parish on June 24, 2019. Airmen from the 159th Fighter Wing’s Medical Group have continuously worked these community-based testing sites since the first location opened in Orleans Parish in mid-March 2020. (U. S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt Dan Farrell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2020
    Date Posted: 07.08.2020 21:50
    Photo ID: 6269486
    VIRIN: 200624-Z-PB681-1007
    Resolution: 2048x1400
    Size: 628.48 KB
    Location: BELLE CHASSE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, La. Air National Guard conduct COVID-19 Testing [Image 6 of 6], by SMSgt Dan Farrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    La. Air National Guard conduct COVID-19 Testing
    La. Air National Guard conduct COVID-19 Testing
    La. Air National Guard conduct COVID-19 Testing
    La. Air National Guard conduct COVID-19 Testing
    La. Air National Guard conduct COVID-19 Testing
    La. Air National Guard conduct COVID-19 Testing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Louisiana
    Louisiana National Guard
    LANG
    159th Fighter Wing
    National Guard
    Louisiana Air National Guard
    GeauxGuard
    159FW
    Protect What Matters
    COVID19
    COVID19NationalGuard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT