La. Air National Guard conduct COVID-19 Testing

Louisiana Air National Guard Airmen and Plaquemines Medical Center personnel operate a drive-through COVID-19 testing site at Belle Chasse Auditorium in Plaquemines Parish on June 24, 2019. Airmen from the 159th Fighter Wing’s Medical Group have continuously worked these community-based testing sites since the first location opened in Orleans Parish in mid-March 2020. (U. S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt Dan Farrell)
