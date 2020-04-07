Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS America Celebrates Independence Day [Image 5 of 6]

    USS America Celebrates Independence Day

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    07.04.2020

    Photo by Seaman Jonathan Berlier 

    USS America (LHA 6)

    200704-N-BT681-1026 SASEBO, Japan (July 4, 2020) Fireworks explode over amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during an Independence Day celebration onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo. America, flagship of America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to maintain security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jonathan Berlier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2020
    Date Posted: 07.08.2020 20:37
    Photo ID: 6269470
    VIRIN: 200704-N-BT681-1025
    Resolution: 2475x3712
    Size: 694.09 KB
    Location: SASEBO, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America Celebrates Independence Day [Image 6 of 6], by SN Jonathan Berlier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America Celebrates Independence Day
    USS America Celebrates Independence Day
    USS America Celebrates Independence Day
    USS America Celebrates Independence Day
    USS America Celebrates Independence Day
    USS America Celebrates Independence Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    sasebo
    phibron 11
    independence day
    esg 7
    lha 6
    uss america
    america esg

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT