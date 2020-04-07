200704-N-BT681-1007 SASEBO, Japan (July 4, 2020) Fireworks explode over amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during an Independence Day celebration onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo. America, flagship of America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to maintain security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jonathan Berlier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.04.2020 Date Posted: 07.08.2020 20:37 Photo ID: 6269467 VIRIN: 200704-N-BT681-1023 Resolution: 5029x3353 Size: 841.2 KB Location: SASEBO, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America Celebrates Independence Day [Image 6 of 6], by SN Jonathan Berlier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.