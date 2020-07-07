SecAF tours the high North, beholds Alaska airpower

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Thomas Hulsart, a 354th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron F-35A Lightning II production superintendent, bumps elbows with Secretary of the Air Force Barbara M. Barrett after being coined at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 7, 2020. During her visit, Barrett talked with and listened to Eielson Airmen to learn more about how they contribute to the mission daily. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Larue Guerrisky)

Date Taken: 07.07.2020
Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US