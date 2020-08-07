Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Charlie and Oscar Confidence Course [Image 5 of 5]

    Charlie and Oscar Confidence Course

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Fletcher  

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    A recruit with Oscar Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, navigates an obstacle during the confidence course aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 22, 2020. The Confidence Course is composed of various obstacles that both physically and mentally challenge recruits. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Fletcher)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2020
    Date Posted: 07.08.2020 16:08
    Photo ID: 6269104
    VIRIN: 200708-M-LS844-1299
    Resolution: 3260x4075
    Size: 2.37 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Charlie and Oscar Confidence Course [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Samuel Fletcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Charlie and Oscar Confidence Course
    Charlie and Oscar Confidence Course
    Charlie and Oscar Confidence Course
    Charlie and Oscar Confidence Course
    Charlie and Oscar Confidence Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Parris Island
    MCRD
    Charlie
    Oscar
    Moto
    4th RTBN
    Eastern Recruiting Region
    1st RTBN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT