Charlie and Oscar Confidence Course

Recruits with Oscar Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, navigate an obstacle during the confidence course aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 22, 2020. The Confidence Course is composed of various obstacles that both physically and mentally challenge recruits. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Fletcher)

