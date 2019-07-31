NAMRU-SA scientist selected for top Navy science award

Dr. Yoon Hwang, Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio Maxillofacial Injury and Disease Department research scientist, is a recipient of the Dr. Delores M. Etter Top Scientists and Engineers of the Year Award. The annual award is given by the Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Research, Development and Acquisition) to top performing scientists and engineers in the Department of Navy who have made significant contributions in their fields. (Photo by Courtesy photo)
