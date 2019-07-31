Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAMRU-SA scientist selected for top Navy science award

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2019

    Dr. Yoon Hwang, Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio Maxillofacial Injury and Disease Department research scientist, is a recipient of the Dr. Delores M. Etter Top Scientists and Engineers of the Year Award. The annual award is given by the Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Research, Development and Acquisition) to top performing scientists and engineers in the Department of Navy who have made significant contributions in their fields. (Photo by Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2019
    Date Posted: 07.08.2020 16:10
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Biomedical
    JBSA
    NAMRU-SA
    Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio
    Dr. Delores M. Etter Top Scientists and Engineers of the Year Award

