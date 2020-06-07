Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS Yuma Change of Command

    MCAS YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Nicole Rogge 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    Col. Charles E. Dudik assumes command of Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma during a change of command ceremony at the search and rescue (SAR) hanger aboard MCAS Yuma, July 6, 2020. Col Dudik joins MCAS Yuma from I Marine Expeditionary Force (I MEF) aboard Camp Pendleton, CA, where he served as the G-3 Air Officer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl Nicole Rogge)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2020
    Date Posted: 07.08.2020 14:19
    Photo ID: 6268821
    VIRIN: 200706-M-ZA506-304
    Resolution: 4728x3152
    Size: 11.06 MB
    Location: MCAS YUMA, AZ, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

