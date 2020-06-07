Col. Charles E. Dudik assumes command of Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma during a change of command ceremony at the search and rescue (SAR) hanger aboard MCAS Yuma, July 6, 2020. Col Dudik joins MCAS Yuma from I Marine Expeditionary Force (I MEF) aboard Camp Pendleton, CA, where he served as the G-3 Air Officer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl Nicole Rogge)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.06.2020 Date Posted: 07.08.2020 14:19 Photo ID: 6268821 VIRIN: 200706-M-ZA506-304 Resolution: 4728x3152 Size: 11.06 MB Location: MCAS YUMA, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCAS Yuma Change of Command, by Cpl Nicole Rogge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.