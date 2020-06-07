MCAS Yuma Change of Command

Col. Charles E. Dudik assumes command of Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma during a change of command ceremony at the search and rescue (SAR) hanger aboard MCAS Yuma, July 6, 2020. Col Dudik joins MCAS Yuma from I Marine Expeditionary Force (I MEF) aboard Camp Pendleton, CA, where he served as the G-3 Air Officer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl Nicole Rogge)
