Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Russell Returns from Deployment

    Russell Returns from Deployment

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Woody Paschall 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    SAN DIEGO (July 8, 2020) - Sailors man the rails as the guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) returns to Naval Base San Diego after a six-month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Woody S. Paschall)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2020
    Date Posted: 07.08.2020 14:18
    Photo ID: 6268810
    VIRIN: 200708-N-KG738-2015
    Resolution: 3168x2112
    Size: 3.14 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Russell Returns from Deployment, by PO1 Woody Paschall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Bunker Hill and USS Russell Return From Deployment

    TAGS

    San Diego
    U.S. Pacific Fleet
    Russell
    return to homeport
    CNSP
    RTHP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT