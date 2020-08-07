Russell Returns from Deployment

SAN DIEGO (July 8, 2020) - Sailors man the rails as the guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) returns to Naval Base San Diego after a six-month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Woody S. Paschall)

