SAN DIEGO (July 8, 2020) - Sailors man the rails as the guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) returns to Naval Base San Diego after a six-month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Woody S. Paschall)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2020 14:18
|Photo ID:
|6268810
|VIRIN:
|200708-N-KG738-2015
|Resolution:
|3168x2112
|Size:
|3.14 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Russell Returns from Deployment, by PO1 Woody Paschall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
