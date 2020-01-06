Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Herculean Effort - 146th Airlift Wing airlifts personnel and supplies across California [Image 2 of 2]

    A Herculean Effort - 146th Airlift Wing airlifts personnel and supplies across California

    PASO ROBLES, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Carzis 

    146 Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, California Air National Guard

    California Air National Guard personnel traveling to receive tier two training board a C-130 J Super Hercules aircraft from the 146th Airlift Wing at the Paso Robles Municipal Airport, California. June 1, 2020. U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Romee Stephens.

    Date Taken: 06.01.2020
    Date Posted: 07.08.2020 14:29
    Location: PASO ROBLES, CA, US 
    California National Guard
    Airman
    146th Airlift Wing
    Civil Unrest
    CAANG
    Channel Islands Air National Guard Station
    Disturbance
    146 AW
    DCSA
    DSCA National Guard Images
    DSCA Response
    NDFHP2020
    California Protests
    Hollwood Guard
    Civil Unrest 20 NG
    Civil Unrest 20 NG CA
    TAGS for Civil Unrest Air National Guard

