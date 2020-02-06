Anissa Nash, a U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command budget analyst, teleworks from home, June 2, practicing social-distancing during the coronavirus pandemic while providing financial management services throughout the command.
Budget analyst’s love for numbers shines at work, home
