Bunker Hill Returns From Deployment

SAN DIEGO (July 8, 2020) – Gunners Mate 2nd Class Matthew Andrews, a native of Jersey City, N.J., departs the guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) following its return to Naval Base San Diego after a six-month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S.7th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Millar)

