200708-N-SB299-1157
SAN DIEGO (July 8, 2020) – Sonar Technician (Surface) 1st Class Richard Bias, a native of Houston, Texas kisses his wife after the guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) returned to Naval Base San Diego after a six-month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 7th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Millar)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2020 13:36
|Photo ID:
|6268765
|VIRIN:
|200708-N-SB299-1157
|Resolution:
|4242x2828
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bunker Hill Returns From Deployment [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Joseph Millar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT