    Bunker Hill Returns From Deployment [Image 2 of 4]

    Bunker Hill Returns From Deployment

    CA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Millar 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    200708-N-SB299-1157
    SAN DIEGO (July 8, 2020) – Sonar Technician (Surface) 1st Class Richard Bias, a native of Houston, Texas kisses his wife after the guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) returned to Naval Base San Diego after a six-month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 7th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Millar)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bunker Hill Returns From Deployment [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Joseph Millar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Bunker Hill
    CNSP

