    Homeland Security Investigations Miami seizes 81 vehicles destined for Venezuela [Image 6 of 6]

    Homeland Security Investigations Miami seizes 81 vehicles destined for Venezuela

    FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2020

    Photo by Keith Gardner 

    U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement           

    On June 16th HSI Miami’s Illicit Proceeds & Foreign Corruption Group, CBP Miami Field Office and their Outbound/Exodus Team in Fort Lauderdale seized 81 vehicles that are valued at approximately 3.2 million dollars. Vehicles seized were purchased by straw buyers of bad actors, some who are under indictment in the United States. Some of the vehicles are equipped with police equipment such as lights and sirens were going to Venezuelan National Police. HSI determined that the vehicles were being unlawfully exported in violation of U.S. laws and were seized.

    Date Taken: 07.07.2020
    Date Posted: 07.08.2020 12:26
    Photo ID: 6268732
    VIRIN: 200707-O-MX570-405
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 5.38 MB
    Location: FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Smuggling
    Criminal Investigator
    Venezuela
    Vehicles
    Contraband
    Money Laundering
    Export
    Special Agent
    HSI
    Homeland Security Investigations
    SAC
    Transnational Crime
    Special Agent in Charge
    Transnational Criminal Organization
    Venezuelan National Police
    Illicit Proceeds & Foreign Corruption Group
    Illicit Proceeds
    Foreign Corruption
    Kleptocracy

