200707-N-KK394-1005

GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (July 7, 2020) The Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Detroit (LCS 7) pulls into Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, for fuel and provisions. Detroit is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch/Released)

