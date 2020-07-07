200707-N-KK394-1006

GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (July 7, 2020) Chief Gunner's Mate Ken Marsh searches for surface contacts during a sea and anchor evolution aboard the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Detroit (LCS 7) as the ship pulls into Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, for fuel and provisions. Detroit is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch/Released)

