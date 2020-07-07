Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    200707-N-KK394-1006 [Image 2 of 3]

    200707-N-KK394-1006

    GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    07.07.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anderson W Branch 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (July 7, 2020) Chief Gunner's Mate Ken Marsh searches for surface contacts during a sea and anchor evolution aboard the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Detroit (LCS 7) as the ship pulls into Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, for fuel and provisions. Detroit is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2020
    Date Posted: 07.08.2020 11:42
    Photo ID: 6268684
    VIRIN: 200707-N-KK394-1006
    Resolution: 4754x3169
    Size: 706.91 KB
    Location: GUANTANAMO BAY, CU 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 200707-N-KK394-1006 [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Anderson W Branch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Southern Command
    LCS
    Coast Guard
    Mayport
    deployment
    USS Detroit
    LCS 7
    Freedom-class
    JIATF South
    Enhanced CN ops

