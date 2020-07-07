GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (July 7, 2020) Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Robert Haney conducts maintenance on the tail rotor of an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the "Sea Knights" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22 in the airborne mission zone of the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Detroit (LCS 7). Detroit is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2020 Date Posted: 07.08.2020 11:42 Photo ID: 6268683 VIRIN: 200707-N-KK394-1011 Resolution: 4537x2552 Size: 640.88 KB Location: GUANTANAMO BAY, CU Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 200707-N-KK394-1011 [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Anderson W Branch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.