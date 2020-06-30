Naval Engineering Education Consortium addresses Navy’s technology needs at 10 warfare centers

The third annual Naval Engineering Education Consortium “Proceedings” highlights ongoing and future naval research projects being conducted at 10 warfare centers. The brochure is posted here: https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Portals/103/NEEC-2020_Brochure_v125_aw-LR.pdf
