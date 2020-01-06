HumansofScottAFB - Tech Sgt. Terrance Cooley

"I love being a foster parent. It’s amazing, it’s frustrating, it’s like parenting from the express path.



When a foster kid comes to you for the first time, the social worker brings them to you with a garbage bag. It really paints a scene because what does that make them think, 'here’s everything I’m worth in this garbage bag', then they’re dumped in a random person’s house and they’re told that everything is going to be fine.



Being a foster parent is challenging because you have to be understanding and consistent with kids who have moved around so many times that there is no sense of permanence. Then you have to teach them life skills, instill values in them and put them in an environment where they can succeed. They always have this defensive mindset because they think ‘I’m just here until you get rid of me’. The biggest challenge for me has been getting them to a point where they feel okay with their life and where they are and do it in a system that desensitizes you from overly caring.



I was an only child for nine years of my life, then my parents had my two little brothers, back to back. I had a different dad than they did so there was a little bit of outsider-ism. As they grew up, they became my little brothers and having to be the older brother figure through the good and the bad, it instilled a sense of wanting to guide and support other people. That's why I became a foster parent.



I encourage anyone to look into being a foster parent, get the training at least and talk to people about it. It may or may not be the right thing for you, it’s really hard yet really rewarding. There are often times more sad stories than happy. However, the growth, experiences and changes you make on a child’s life, that goes with them the rest of their life."



-Tech Sgt. Terrance Cooley, 567 Cyberspace Operations Group standardization and evaluation section chief



#HumansOfScottAFB is an ongoing photo series featuring the stories of people who work, live, and volunteer at Scott Air Force Base.

