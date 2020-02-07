PACIFIC OCEAN (July 2, 2020) U.S. Navy Damage Controlman 2nd Class David Ortiz, from San Diego, takes atmospheric readings during a toxic gas drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) July 2, 2020. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is operating in the Eastern Pacific during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2020 09:53
|Photo ID:
|6268484
|VIRIN:
|200702-N-CU072-1182
|Resolution:
|2183x3280
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
