PACIFIC OCEAN (July 2, 2020) U.S. Navy Cryptologic Technician (Technical) Seaman Chandler Calhoun, from Conyers, Ga., washes a tray in the scullery aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) July 2, 2020. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is operating in the Eastern Pacific during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)

