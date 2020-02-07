PACIFIC OCEAN (July 2, 2020) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate Seaman David Marquez, from Anaheim, Calif., looks through a telescopic alidade on the port bridge wing of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) July 2, 2020. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is operating in the Eastern Pacific during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)
This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
