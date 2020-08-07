48th OG welcomes new squadron commander

From left, U.S. Air Force Col. William Marshall, 48th Fighter Wing Commander, Col. Jason Camilletti, outgoing 48th Operations Group commander, and Col. Sean Lowe, incoming 48th OG commander, prepare for the passing of the guidon during a change of command ceremony at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, July 8, 2020. While attendance was limited due to COVID-19 safety restrictions, Airmen and family members were able to join virtually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rhonda Smith)

