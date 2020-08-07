Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    48th OG welcomes new squadron commander

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.08.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rhonda Smith 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    From left, U.S. Air Force Col. William Marshall, 48th Fighter Wing Commander, Col. Jason Camilletti, outgoing 48th Operations Group commander, and Col. Sean Lowe, incoming 48th OG commander, prepare for the passing of the guidon during a change of command ceremony at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, July 8, 2020. While attendance was limited due to COVID-19 safety restrictions, Airmen and family members were able to join virtually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rhonda Smith)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2020
    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 48th OG welcomes new squadron commander [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Rhonda Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

