Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Vicenza Celebrates Independence Day - Photo 5 [Image 5 of 5]

    Vicenza Celebrates Independence Day - Photo 5

    ITALY

    07.02.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Jonathan Latiuk 

    AFN Vicenza

    The Vicenza military community gathered on July 2, 2020 to celebrate Independence Day with music and fireworks!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2020
    Date Posted: 07.08.2020 05:26
    Photo ID: 6268261
    VIRIN: 200702-A-YW586-375
    Resolution: 1280x720
    Size: 357.85 KB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vicenza Celebrates Independence Day - Photo 5 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jonathan Latiuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vicenza Celebrates Independence Day - Photo 2
    Vicenza Celebrates Independence Day - Photo 1
    Vicenza Celebrates Independence Day - Photo 3
    Vicenza Celebrates Independence Day - Photo 4
    Vicenza Celebrates Independence Day - Photo 5

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AFN Vicenza

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT