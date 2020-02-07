The Vicenza military community gathered on July 2, 2020 to celebrate Independence Day with music and fireworks!
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2020 05:26
|Photo ID:
|6268261
|VIRIN:
|200702-A-YW586-375
|Resolution:
|1280x720
|Size:
|357.85 KB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Vicenza Celebrates Independence Day - Photo 5 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jonathan Latiuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT