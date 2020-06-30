Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Italy Fire Department [Image 4 of 5]

    USAG Italy Fire Department

    ITALY

    06.30.2020

    Photo by Pvt. Joshua Shaw 

    AFN Vicenza

    The United States Army Garrison Italy Fire Department demonstrated their readiness on June 30, 2020. The USAG Italy Fire Department went through safety instructions for the community to follow during the celebration.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Italy Fire Department [Image 5 of 5], by PV2 Joshua Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

