The United States Army Garrison Italy Fire Department demonstrated their readiness on June 30, 2020. The USAG Italy Fire Department went through safety instructions for the community to follow during the celebration.
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2020 05:24
|Photo ID:
|6268248
|VIRIN:
|200630-A-DR527-104
|Resolution:
|8256x4640
|Size:
|2.33 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USAG Italy Fire Department [Image 5 of 5], by PV2 Joshua Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT