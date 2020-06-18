Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medicine in a bag expands capabilities at SHAPE [Image 2 of 2]

    Medicine in a bag expands capabilities at SHAPE

    MONS, WHT, BELGIUM

    06.18.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    To further enable remote patient monitoring using technology, medical professionals at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) Healthcare Facility produced a kit designed to make telemedicine possible in any network-covered location. (Photo Courtesy of SHAPE Healthcare Facility)

    Soldiers
    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    Telehealth
    Army Medicine
    LRMC
    Virtual Health
    Regional Health Command-Europe
    Virtual Medicine
    Target_news_Europe

