A health care technician at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) Healthcare Facility, conducts a telehealth exam on a patient. (Photo courtesy of SHAPE Healthcare Facility)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2020 03:53
|Photo ID:
|6268172
|VIRIN:
|200618-A-EK666-0930
|Resolution:
|4032x1960
|Size:
|4.1 MB
|Location:
|MONS, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Medicine in a bag expands capabilities at SHAPE [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Medicine in a bag expands capabilities at SHAPE
LEAVE A COMMENT