Nimitz, Ronald Reagan strike groups conduct dual carrier operations

200706-N-OW019-0104 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 6, 2020) The guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) steams in the South China Sea formation during dual carrier operations. Antietam is part of the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group. The Nimitz and Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Groups are conducting dual carrier operations in the Indo-Pacific as the Nimitz Carrier Strike Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums/RELEASED)

