Nimitz, Ronald Reagan strike groups conduct dual carrier operations

200706-N-OW019-0120 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 6, 2020) The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) and the guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) steam in formation during dual carrier operations with the USS Nimitz (CVN 68) and USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) carrier strike groups (CSG). The Nimitz and Ronald Reagan CSGs are conducting dual carrier operations in the Indo-Pacific as the Nimitz Carrier Strike Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums/RELEASED)
|07.06.2020
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
