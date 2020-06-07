Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz, Ronald Reagan strike groups conduct dual carrier operations

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    07.06.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Kellums 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    200706-N-OW019-0120 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 6, 2020) The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) and the guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) steam in formation during dual carrier operations with the USS Nimitz (CVN 68) and USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) carrier strike groups (CSG). The Nimitz and Ronald Reagan CSGs are conducting dual carrier operations in the Indo-Pacific as the Nimitz Carrier Strike Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums/RELEASED)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2020
    Date Posted: 07.08.2020 00:20
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Nimitz
    USS Princeton
    DCO
    Ralph Johnson
    Dual Carrier Operations
    NIMCSF2020

