    Sailors and Marines take part in a steel beach picnic [Image 17 of 17]

    Sailors and Marines take part in a steel beach picnic

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    07.03.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie 

    USS NEW YORK (LPD 21)

    200703-N-GR168-1359 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 3, 2020) Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) play soccer during a steel beach picnic on the flight deck aboard the New York, July 3, 2020. New York is conducting operations in U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2020
    Date Posted: 07.07.2020 19:12
    Photo ID: 6267986
    VIRIN: 200703-N-GR168-1359
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors and Marines take part in a steel beach picnic [Image 17 of 17], by PO2 Lyle Wilkie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    amphib
    transport
    USS New York
    LPD 21
    ship
    Navy
    Sailor
    USN

