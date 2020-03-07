200703-N-GR168-1359 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 3, 2020) Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) play soccer during a steel beach picnic on the flight deck aboard the New York, July 3, 2020. New York is conducting operations in U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.03.2020 Date Posted: 07.07.2020 19:12 Photo ID: 6267986 VIRIN: 200703-N-GR168-1359 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.07 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors and Marines take part in a steel beach picnic [Image 17 of 17], by PO2 Lyle Wilkie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.