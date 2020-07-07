USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) arrived at Norfolk Naval Shipyard July 7 for an Extended Carrier Incremental Availability.
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2020 17:00
|Photo ID:
|6267904
|VIRIN:
|200707-N-YO710-002
|Resolution:
|6355x4237
|Size:
|11.04 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Norfolk Naval Shipyard welcomes USS Harry S. Truman for Extended Carrier Incremental Availability, by Shelby West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
