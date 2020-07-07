Department of Defense spokesman Navy Cmdr. Sean Robertson facilitates a phone media briefing with Marine Corps Maj. Gen. William F. Mullen, commanding general, Marine Corps Training and Education Command; and Navy Rear Adm. Milton J. Sands, commander, Naval Service Training Command, about maintaining training during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 7, 2020. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2020 16:17
|Photo ID:
|6267881
|VIRIN:
|200707-G-BN624-0107
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|5.3 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Navy, Marine Officials Brief on Training During COVID-19 [Image 14 of 14], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
