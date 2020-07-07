Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy, Marine Officials Brief on Training During COVID-19

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2020

    Audio Visual and Broadcast Engineer Andres Arredondo works in the Pentagon Press Briefing Control Room, as Marine Corps Maj. Gen. William F. Mullen, commanding general, Marine Corps Training and Education Command; and Navy Rear Adm. Milton J. Sands, commander, Naval Service Training Command, brief via phone on maintaining training during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 7, 2020. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2020
    Date Posted: 07.07.2020 16:17
    Photo ID: 6267880
    VIRIN: 200707-G-BN624-0091
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 5.55 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    TAGS

    Pentagon
    Pentagon Press Briefing Room
    coronavirus
    COVID-19
    PBR: Pentagon Press Briefing

