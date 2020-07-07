Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy, Marine Officials Brief on Training During COVID-19 [Image 9 of 14]

    Navy, Marine Officials Brief on Training During COVID-19

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2020

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando    

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Department of Defense spokesman Navy Cmdr. Sean Robertson facilitates a phone media briefing with Marine Corps Maj. Gen. William F. Mullen, commanding general, Marine Corps Training and Education Command; and Navy Rear Adm. Milton J. Sands, commander, Naval Service Training Command, about maintaining training during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 7, 2020. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2020
    Date Posted: 07.07.2020 16:17
    Photo ID: 6267878
    VIRIN: 200707-G-BN624-0083
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 4.46 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy, Marine Officials Brief on Training During COVID-19 [Image 14 of 14], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pentagon Press Briefing Room
    Pentagon
    Pentagon Press Briefing Room
    coronavirus
    COVID-19
    PBR: Pentagon Press Briefing

