Camp Lejeune civilian employees receive the Meritorious Service Award for Installation Hurricane recovery efforts

Meghan Hislop, right, director of the Acquisition Division and officer-in-charge of construction for Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River, receives a Meritorious Service Award from Maj. Gen. Julian D. Alford, left, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, at the Public Works Office on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 30, 2020. Hislop received the award for her efforts during the Hurricane Florence recovery process on Camp Lejeune and the surrounding bases. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ginnie Lee)

