    Camp Lejeune civilian employees receive the Meritorious Service Award for Installation Hurricane recovery efforts [Image 3 of 5]

    Camp Lejeune civilian employees receive the Meritorious Service Award for Installation Hurricane recovery efforts

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ginnie Lee 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    Meghan Hislop, right, director of the Acquisition Division and officer-in-charge of construction for Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River, receives a Meritorious Service Award from Maj. Gen. Julian D. Alford, left, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, at the Public Works Office on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 30, 2020. Hislop received the award for her efforts during the Hurricane Florence recovery process on Camp Lejeune and the surrounding bases. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ginnie Lee)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2020
    Date Posted: 07.07.2020 13:42
    Photo ID: 6267716
    VIRIN: 200630-M-CO135-1003
    Resolution: 4594x3063
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Lejeune civilian employees receive the Meritorious Service Award for Installation Hurricane recovery efforts [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Ginnie Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Recovery
    COMMSTRAT
    Hurricane Florence
    TAGS: MCIEAST
    Meritorious Civil Service Awards

