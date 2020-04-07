200704-N-KK394-1015

COLON, Panama (July 4, 2020) Sailors heave in mooring lines on the forecastle during a sea and anchor evolution aboard the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Detroit (LCS 7) as the ship departs Colon, Panama. Detroit is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch/Released)

