    Travis squadron commander reflects on career as officer, gay man

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Christian Conrad 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Justin Hickey, 60th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, left, and his husband, Brett Buckland, 60th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighting captain, pose for a picture June 24, 2020, inside the 60th AMXS building at Travis Air Force Base, California. Following the 2011 repeal of the military’s “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy, Hickey was able to openly serve as a gay man in the military without fear of repercussion against his career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

    TAGS

    Pride
    don't ask don't tell
    military couple
    dadt
    pride month
    military marriage

