Royal Maces conduct passex with JMSDF

200707-N-CG284-1003 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 7, 2020) U.S. Navy Cmdr. Joseph "CAPs" Hubley, executive officer, Fighter Attack Squadron (VFA 27) "Royal Maces" conducts a passing exercise, July 7, in an F/A-18E Super Hornet with Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) training squadron to include JS Kashima and JS Shimayuki. The "Royal Maces" are embarked on the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) with Carrier Air Wing 5. The Reagan Carrier Strike Group is underway in the South China Sea conducting underway operations in support of a stable and secure Into-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo)

Date Taken: 07.07.2020 Location: USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76), SOUTH CHINA SEA, AT SEA