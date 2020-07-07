Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Royal Maces conduct passex with JMSDF [Image 3 of 3]

    Royal Maces conduct passex with JMSDF

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76), SOUTH CHINA SEA, AT SEA

    07.07.2020

    Photo by Lt. Mark Langford 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    200707-N-CG284-1003 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 7, 2020) U.S. Navy Cmdr. Joseph "CAPs" Hubley, executive officer, Fighter Attack Squadron (VFA 27) "Royal Maces" conducts a passing exercise, July 7, in an F/A-18E Super Hornet with Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) training squadron to include JS Kashima and JS Shimayuki. The "Royal Maces" are embarked on the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) with Carrier Air Wing 5. The Reagan Carrier Strike Group is underway in the South China Sea conducting underway operations in support of a stable and secure Into-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo)

