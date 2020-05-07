Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.05.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Julian Davis 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (July 5, 2020) – U.S. Navy Aviation Electrician’s Mate Airman Jonathan Topsher, from Las Vegas, removes residual sealant from the wing of an F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 154, in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) July 5, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Eastern Pacific Ocean during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Julian Davis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2020
    Date Posted: 07.07.2020 09:39
    Photo ID: 6267464
    VIRIN: 200705-N-UA103-1071
    Resolution: 6946x4636
    Size: 750 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: LAS VEGAS, NV, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Julian Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT