PACIFIC OCEAN (July 5, 2020) – U.S. Navy Aviation Electrician’s Mate Airman Jonathan Topsher, from Las Vegas, removes residual sealant from the wing of an F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 154, in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) July 5, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Eastern Pacific Ocean during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Julian Davis)

