Right, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Scott F. Wyatt, Commander of the 839th Transportation Battalion awards the Army Commendation Medal to U.S. Army Sergeant 1st Class Miguel A. Elizarraras from 839th Transportation Battalion during his Retirement Ceremony at Camp Darby DEPOT, Italy, Jul. 2, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.02.2020 Date Posted: 07.07.2020 09:58 Photo ID: 6267453 VIRIN: 200605-A-II094-019 Resolution: 4256x2832 Size: 5.77 MB Location: LIVORNO, ITALY, IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Sfc. Miguel A. Elizarraras - Retirement Ceremony [Image 15 of 15], by Elena Baladelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.